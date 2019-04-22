3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Marta LeMoyne says she's just one victim taken advantage of by company called Sun City Awning.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, LeMoyne explained how she gave the company a $5,100 check to install a motorized awning. But, that was early December.
[READ MORE: Homeowners say business owner takes money and fails to deliver products]
"What have you received for your money?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked her.
“Nothing,” LeMoyne replied.
“There's no communication. I've called and I've left messages with the owner. We went out there personally," said LeMoyne.
About a week ago, 3 On Your Side also went to Sun City Awning following numerous consumer complaints. But all we found were locked doors and a sign that said closed for inventory.
“Is it a little annoying knowing you paid way back in December and here we are in April and you haven't received anything?” Harper asked.
“It is annoying. It's a project we planned and saved for,” LeMoyne said.
Well, since 3 On Your Side's initial investigation, there's an update. The Arizona Registrar of Contractors immediately suspended Sun City Awning's license, essentially banning the company from doing business.
The agency says it moved quickly due to the number of consumer complaints like LeMoyne and because how flagrant the company had been.
And there's more. The agency says it's also actively investigating and pursuing another company called Awnings By Design for similar complaints.
Brian Beachy owns both awning companies.
Despite numerous emails and voicemails to Beachy, he never did respond to 3 On Your Side.
LeMoyne tells us she wonders where her money went and says she'll do things differently in the future.
"Are you in the business of giving away money?” Harper asked her.
"No, I'm not. The Bank of LeMoyne has closed," she chuckled.
Consumers who paid up front and never received anything stand a good chance of getting their money back from the Arizona Registrar of Contractors’ Recovery Fund. That’s why 3 On Your Side always advises dealing with a licensed company because if things go wrong, you have some protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.