3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - The so-called "Social Security scam" continues to dupe people, and it appears to be getting more aggressive. In 2017, Social Security impostors duped people out of $200,000.
In 2018, that number was $10 million. And for this year, it's expected to be even more. That's because the scammers are ramping up the way they operate.
Martha Perez spends her days caring for her aging mom, and during her downtime, she enjoys watching TV. However, she says she can't do much relaxing because her phone keeps ringing.
"Every day, every day they would call and call from different numbers," said Perez.
Perez says she finally decided to answer her phone and wished she hadn't.
"When I received this call, I was panicking, I mean that they were using my Social Security," said Perez.
It's one of those phone calls many of us have received. A fake scam from Social Security with a bit of a twist and Perez said not only did the call sound legitimate, it scared her.
"She was saying they're laundering money and they're doing it for drugs, and they're using your Social Security, and that's when I freaked out. I was like 'what's going on?'" said Perez.
Perez said the fraudster on the phone asked her to confirm her Social Security number which she did. But then she started getting suspicious when the mystery caller started asking her information about her bank accounts.
"What's the name of the account you have and I'm like, 'Uh, I'm just going to call Social Security,' and she's like, 'If you don't tell me, there's an officer, and there's an officer that's gonna call you,'" said Perez.
Perez says she quickly hung up but got another call from someone claiming to be a police officer.
"If you don't answer those questions, I'm not going to call you anymore, I'm just going to go pick you up," that's what Perez said this fake officer told her.
Perez hung up again but was left uneasy.
"I was freaking out. I was freaking out. I was crying," said Perez.
She immediately called the "real" Social Security Administration and was reassured it's an ongoing scam with a new twist. She says she wants others to be aware.
"They could have gotten away with a lot of stuff," she said.
Scammers are also spoofing their number to make it look like the Social Security Administration's number when they call. Just remember, the real Social Security will never call you.