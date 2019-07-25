3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - There always seems to be a lot of excitement when a new and improved cell phone is released, regardless of who the company is.
But when it comes to upgrading to a new phone, what are you supposed to do with the phone you're replacing?
Well, that can be tricky as well as dangerous.
“Your phone is definitely the footprint of your life,” says Nick Van Campen who is a data recovery specialist for Data Doctors.
He says as technology advances, people are becoming more dependent on their cell phones.
“The information that phones contain nowadays is amazing. It contains your life story it contains your personal information some might have their driver’s license on it, some might take pictures of their social security card.”
Some consumers dispose of their "old" phones by dropping them off at recycling centers.
Others want to make some money by selling their old phone.
But doing so comes with a risk. Especially, if you think you erased everything from your phone.
That's because the so-called "erasing" process isn't always done correctly.
“When you go through a reset process you want to make sure that “and” erase data is selected. A lot of people might not realize the different type of storage on a device iPhone have an internal storage, but they also have a sims card.”
To make sure you reset your old phone correctly Van Campen has a few recommendations.
-Make sure you reset and clear data
"If you select “reset all” settings it's gonna say it will reset all settings but says no data or media will be deleted. If you select that, it still goes through and reboots the device one might think it's resetting and erasing your information but it's really not," said Van Campen.
-Ask your cell phone carrier for "reset instructions" for your specific device or have them do it for you.
-Also, Van Campen says to make sure to remove SD or Sims cards from your device. If you don't, others may be able to access personal information you may not realize.
“They can search all that memory for pictures you have had that may span the three, four, five years you've had the device and if they weren't properly erased they can pull those back up.”
So before tossing that old phone, make sure you go through the proper steps of clearing out everything.
“People get super excited about the tech that's out there and all the fun things you can do with it but they don't really understand what it's capable of doing.”
Data Doctors says consumers can also take their cell phones in to any Data Doctors location and they will the clear the phone for you and safely recycle it.
