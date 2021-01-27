Chandler woman wants refund for postponed event; blames COVID-19

3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Donna Foley says she feels a special bond with her granddaughter, who she takes for frequent walks. But Foley tells 3 On Your Side that nothing can beat the strong bond she had with her late mother.
"I'm so glad I got to spend some time with her," said Foley.
Foley says her mom had always been interested in psychics and the afterlife. So, back in 2019, after her mom died, Foley bought a ticket to see a medium named Tyler Henry.
"The first show was March of 2020. I bought the ticket in October 2019. So, this has been going on about a year and a half," said Foley.
Foley thought it would be fun to see the show and paid more than $600 for a seat near the stage.
"I tried to get as close as possible. I thought that might give me a little edge. But, yes, it was, it was expensive," said Foley.
After buying the ticket, COVID-19 hit, causing the show to be postponed. It's something many people, including the psychic, never saw coming. The show has now been rescheduled for May, but Foley says she won't be able to go that month.
So, she got a hold of Box Office Ticket Sales, the company she bought the tickets from and asked to return her $600. However, the company said no because the event was postponed and not canceled.
"This could go on forever. When are you going to give me my money back?" asked Foley.
Foley kept contacting Box Office Ticket Sales and as a result, she says they sent her a nasty email that reads, "If you file disputes with anyone, we will be filing fraud charges against you for false claims."
Foley says the tone didn't sit well with her.
"Yeah, very threatening," said Foley.
So, Foley contacted 3 On Your Side and we reached out to Box Office Ticket Sales.
The company didn't respond to us, but we did notice the fine print on Foley's receipt that states, "All Sales Final. No Refunds, Exchanges or Cancellations!"
Foley says she's disappointed and believes companies like Box Office Ticket Sales should loosen their policy because of the global pandemic.
"Right now, I'm fighting for the little guy and this is just wrong. This is just, normally, I'm very shy. And it takes a lot to do this, but yeah, this is wrong," said Foley.