3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - When it comes to taking care of her pets, Hope Manross makes sure they're well fed.
"I'm taking care of one dog that I rescued about six, seven years ago, and three more than I've rescued in less three, two years, because they were abandoned in my neighborhood so that keeps a person hopping," said Manross.
But instead of spending time with her animals, Manross says she's been spending time trying to get her rebate when she purchased her new dishwasher last June, an appliance she loves.
"It's beautiful on the outside, and it comes in black stainless steel, so it matches my kitchen," said Manross.
But Manross is not happy with a $119 installation rebate that was supposed to be mailed to her from Lowe's.
"I think we're either 18 or 19 weeks and close to five months," she said.
It turns out, mail-in rebates have pitfalls. For example, retailers hope you forget to send in your paperwork, which happens a lot. If you do, remember many consumers fail to send in all documents like a receipt, which can void your rebate altogether. And finally, rebates can be lost in the mail.
As for Manross, she contacted 3 On Your Side about her rebate. After we got a hold of Lowe's corporate office, Manross says she got action.
"In the last day or so. I've heard from the executive of customer service, who is now offering, basically, to give me a Lowe's eGift card for $200," said Manross.
And that's exactly what happened. Lowe's sent Manross a $200 eGift card from which is almost double the $119 rebate she was expecting.
Manross says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side.
"Oh, I'm a happy woman. I have to tell you that it changed everything," said Manross. "I knocked on an awful lot of doors and nobody opened them except 3 On Your Side."
A big thank you to Lowe's for this quick resolution.
And remember, rebates have a lot of mix-ups and delays. So, don't make a purchase solely on a rebate.