CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Ricardo and Teri Carrillo married each other 4 years ago, and never took their honeymoon. But that was supposed to change last year when they finally found time for a vacation. "We looked online at all the deals and we decided to book the whole package deal through Travelocity," Teri told 3 On Your Side.
Using the popular travel site, Teri says they booked a trip to Cancun, Mexico including their resort and airfare. "We planned it, booked it for May 2020. But, like most of the world it got cancelled,” she said. "Because of COVID?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. "Yes, because of COVID," she replied.
Teri says although the resort returned all her money, Travelocity chose to issue two airline credits in the amount $461.96 each for a total of $923.92. That was the cost of their original tickets.
Teri thought that was fine, and recently tried to re-book that Cancun vacation using those credits. "We got our first vaccine and we're ready to take our trip, finally," she said.
But that's easier said than done. Because when Teri logs on to Travelocity to book a flight, she says the site refuses to let her apply her $923.92 credit. And she's tried countless times. "It's like you're lost in this virtual galaxy of nothing. There is nothing you can do. You can't get a person."
Teri says she's not alone. After visiting Travelocity's Facebook page, she found other consumers experiencing the exact same problem. "I was reading through it and I saw a woman say she's been dealing with this for 3 months trying to get her money back or use her travel credit."
3 On Your Side got involved and I asked Travelocity to look into Teri's issue by either issuing a refund or allowing her to use her $923.92 credit.
There was no explanation as to why some consumers like Teri are unable to apply their credit, but because of 3 On Your Side, they did say they will be working with her to quickly resolve the issue. "I mean, they had no problem taking the money. So, give people their credit,” Teri said. “I want my credit or money back because that's what we paid for."
Well, again Travelocity says they are looking into the issue. I'll certainly let you know if they issue a refund or at least a credit for this viewer in a follow-up report.