CHANDLER, AZ (3 On Your Side) - Inside Medivant Healthcare, tens of thousands of vials of generic injectable drugs can be produced every day. The Chandler facility manufactures drugs that are on the FDA's shortage list.
The company's head of quality, Andrew Stasiak, says the work is critical to the health care industry.
"If you've ever had stitches or even minor surgeries, they'll use a drug called lidocaine. It's been in short supply for quite a while," Stasiak said. "Even drugs like sterile water end up on short supply, and it's all because the way the system runs."
"Because a lot of the big pharma companies are focused on the newest drug out there, they were outsourcing a lot of the drugs that weren't as profitable," he added.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it exposed supply chain problems for all kinds of things, including pharmaceuticals, PPE, and computer chips that are used by carmakers. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered a 100-day review of the nation's supply chains.
"The last year has shown the vulnerability we've had in some of the supply chains," Biden said.
The White House says the review could lead to a boost in domestic production of critical supplies. Stasiak says Medivant Healthcare is already expanding to help meet the need.
"We're the newest pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the nation right now, and so we're able to start in a very small way, chipping away at that system that's been outsourced for so long," Stasiak said.
"People still get sick. People still get in accidents," he continued. "People still go to the hospital for things other than COVID, so those drugs are still needed and we're able to help bridge that gap."
Medivant Healthcare says by mid-2022, the company expects to produce 100 million vials every year.