3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A quaint, comfy restaurant called Irma's Kitchen located in central Phoenix may seem small, but it has a huge and loyal customer base.
There are only about eight tables inside the restaurant, which is run by Irma Lopez.
Lopez wanted to expand her seating area. So, in May of last year, she signed paperwork with a company called Armory Partners to rent a larger space nearby.
"The Mexican drinks are going to be in this place," Lopez said.
The new location is in the former National Guard Armory on Roosevelt Street, which has been remodeled and shares other businesses with Irma's Kitchen.
Here, Lopez has already purchased and installed brand new kitchen equipment where it sits ready to use.
"If they tell me today, I'll move today. The only thing I have to bring is my food and my people to work."
But Lopez's dream of moving into a larger location has turned into a very expensive nightmare.
That's because this businesswoman says she has been prevented from opening up even though she said she's paid her lease month after month after month.
"It's more sad to see everything here and not able to do that," Lopez said.
So, why can't Lopez open her restaurant? Well, according to City inspectors, several improvements need to be made before they issue a "certificate of occupancy."
For example, fire sprinklers need to be installed.
Lopez says that's an expense Armory Partners should be paying for because it's their building.
But in a letter to Lopez, Armory Partners disagreed, saying, "Permits and repairs are your responsibility, including inspections."
"The owner says blame it on me," Lopez said.
In the meantime, Lopez says she keeps paying rent to Armory Partners, along with other expenses.
"I'm paying almost $4,000 to $5,000 every month," Lopez said.
Lopez says she's already paid tens of thousands in rent while she waits for something to be done.
"I come over here once a day to check everything and I kind of feel like I am stuck over here doing nothing," said Lopez.
3 On Your Side contacted Armory Partners numerous times. We wanted to talk to them about Lopez's lease agreement and what if anything they intend to do to get that certificate of occupancy. We also wanted to know if they would consider giving Lopez a credit or refund for some of the months she was unable to open.
But in a one-line statement, they simply said, "We have no comment on Irma's lease."
In the meantime, Lopez says she has no idea how long she'll be able to keep this up.
"I'm paying the owner. I'm paying the engineers. I pay the architects, I pay the people who was (sic) putting everything here, and I still cannot move, done," Lopez said.
Lopez says she's not sure what she's going to do now because she has to be out of her old restaurant location next month. But again, she's not being allowed to open in the new location until this is worked out.
On Aug. 21, 3 On Your Side received the following email from the City of Phoenix regarding Irma's kitchen:
"There are several items on the original plan review for the building that need to be corrected. The plans were picked up on July 23rd and are with the customer. The customer needs to correct those items and resubmit the plans, get permits to completed the work and have inspections completed before a certificate of occupancy can be issued. It appears there were some plumbing and electrical items and pollution controls in regards to the requirement of having a grease trap. Those items will require the owner to get permits and have the work inspected before the inspection team can sign off on a certificate of occupancy.
There are also requirements from the Fire Department for a sprinkler system. The owner appealed to the Fire Marshall to allow the construction of that to be “phased in.” You will want to contact the Fire Marshall as to the status.
As far as the rent agreement, that is going to be a civil matter and nothing that the city regulates or controls."