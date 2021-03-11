CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Joe Marquez works for a water district near Coolidge. Joe says he was inspecting equipment back on January 28th when he unexpectedly came across two Arizona prison escapees, one a convicted sex offender, the other a convicted kidnapper. They were hiding and still wearing their prison outfits.

"I happened to look again, and you could tell their pants were orange, and I said, 'Oh my God, those are the convicts,'" Joe remembers saying to himself when he saw them. "I got on my phone and called 9-1-1, and she (dispatcher) said, 'what are your cross streets?" Joe told 3 On Your Side.

According to phone records, Joe called 9-1-1 at exactly 9:02 a.m., and within minutes, the U.S Marshall's Service and other law enforcement agencies captured the two escapees.

"What was that like? I mean, I bet your adrenaline was pumping," 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked. "My adrenaline was flying so fast," Joe replied. "My heart was pumping. I didn't expect this."

Joe says he was thrilled to help law enforcement and knew there was a big reward. In fact, Governor Ducey had tweeted earlier that there was a $70,000 reward leading to the escapees' capture.

"I was thinking jackpot. Bingo! I was the first person who yelled it out. I thought I had some reward money coming," he said.

He did. In fact, the U.S. Marshals Office paid Joe their share of the reward, which was $20,000. But Joe wants to know what happened to the rest of the $50,000?

Joe says he contacted The Arizona Department of Public Safety several times but claims he could never get an answer and was never forwarded to anyone.

So, he contacted 3 On Your Side. "I'm glad someone is on my side to try and help me out. I just don't know where else to go," he said.

3 On Your Side asked the Arizona Department of Public Safety about the remaining reward money. The agency says there was never a formal announcement about the money. However, they claim the remaining $50,000 was distributed to two other witnesses. They went on to say that Joe received the U.S Marshal's portion of the reward, but he won't be sharing their portion.

Joe tells 3 On Your Side that he feels like DPS has left many unanswered questions. And although he appreciates 3 On Your Side's involvement, he remains somewhat surprised and wonders how it will affect other future rewards.

"I think it changes my whole perspective on things. I think it sends out the wrong message to the community. Nobody will want to get involved for this reason right here. I am very disappointed," he said.

Joe says he feels as though DPS mishandled the entire reward situation. If you want to see what DPS has to say, they provided 3 On Your Side, a very brief statement below.