3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A Casa Grande man stuck with a $1,500 "out-of-network" medical bill says it's a bill he should never have received or paid. He says he only paid the bill because he didn't want it to affect his good credit. But 3 On Your Side got involved to get this resolved.
"If it wasn't (sic) for you all and the help, this wouldn't have become a reality," said George Schlemmer, who is a lot happier these days. After all, he has his money back.
But, in a previous 3 On Your Side report, Schlemmer said he was under some pressure.
"When it happens to you, very scary. It's life or death," Schlemmer said.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Casa Grande man battling $1,500 out-of-network bill after going to in-network hospital]
Schlemmer explained how he suffered an allergic reaction that sent him to the hospital, a hospital that was in-network with his insurance.
Still, Schlemmer ended up getting a $1,500 out-of-network bill from the ER doctor.
Schlemmer and his wife Pam couldn't understand why.
"When we first got the bill, we were shocked. We went the right avenues to the in-network hospital, and now we have this out of network doctor," said Pam.
The Schlemmers ended up paying the $1,500 bill because they didn't want it to go to a collection agency.
But George was still upset with the bill and contacted 3 On Your Side.
When we spoke to his insurance carrier, Blue Cross Blue Shield, they looked into the matter and discovered the doctor should have never sent George that $1,500 bill.
"It really surprised me that the day you all came the next day the phone is ringing from these companies to make this right," said George.
As a result, George got his $1,500 sent back to him. It's money that went right back into his pocket.
"I'm a firm believer that this wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for you all and your help and for that I'm gracious," George said.
