PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- The busy hurricane season could cause a wave of flood-damaged vehicles to flood the market, according to an analysis by Carfax.
When Hurricane Laura made landfall in late August, she left a path of destruction across the Gulf Coast, and Carfax estimates the storm flooded 5,000 vehicles. Now Hurricane Sally is slamming the same area.
"A lot of times what happens, we see con men take these vehicles, quickly refurbish them after say a big hurricane like Hurricane Laura and then move them to other parts of the country where shoppers might be less suspecting," said Emilie Voss, a spokesperson for Carfax.
That includes places like the Arizona desert. Currently, there are more than 3,400 flood-damaged vehicles on the road in Arizona, up six percent compared to last year, according to Carfax. Nationwide, that number is 446,836. In Texas alone, there are nearly 100,000 flooded vehicles.
"It's especially concerning if you buy a flood damaged vehicle and don’t know that it has a water-logged history because a lot of these vehicles can have mechanical, electrical, safety, even health issues as well," Voss said. "They’re literally rotting from the inside out."
Carfax's telltale signs of a waterlogged vehicle:
- A musty odor in the interior, which sellers sometimes try to cover with a strong air-freshener
- Upholstery or carpeting that may be loose, new, stained or doesn’t seem to match the rest of the interior
- Damp carpets
- Rust around doors, under the dashboard, on the pedals or inside the hood and trunk latches
- Mud or silt in the glove compartment or under the seats
- Brittle wires under the dashboard
- Fog or moisture beads in the interior lights, exterior lights or instrument panel
Before you buy a used vehicle, take it to an independent mechanic who can inspect it and provide you with a full report on any issues they uncover. Vehicle history reports are also important. If a car ever received a branded title, that brand will show up on the paperwork, even if it is not disclosed by the dealer.