PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - A few weeks ago, Jessica Parsons received a mystery package. Inside, she found a pair of jeans she didn't order.
"It had my name on the package," Parsons said. "There was no slip inside, so I have no idea who the company is."
Then a second pair of jeans showed up.
"My husband said, 'Would you stop buying jeans in the mail from other countries?' and I keep telling him, 'I'm not!' and he says, 'But your name is on the package so you must be,'" she laughed.
Parsons is a producer for "Good Morning Arizona." She knew if she was receiving strange packages, other Arizonans are likely receiving them, as well, and asked 3 On Your Side to look into it. We found similarly unordered and unwanted packages are arriving at homes all over the country.
Phillina Lovewine from Norfolk, Virginia, said she received mystery masks in the mail.
"I never ordered any N95 masks and especially not from Shanghai, China," Lovewine said.
As we've reported, families have also received unidentified seeds from China that the USDA says people should not plant.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, it's all part of something called a "brushing" scam. Sellers ship cheap products to random names and addresses to boost their ratings online.
"A seller could argue that it's a verified purchase and then would write reviews as if they were coming from folks that received these unwanted and unordered products," said Adam Levin, a cybersecurity expert and founder of CyberScout.
According to Levin, brushing scams could be an early warning sign of identity theft.
"This means that someone has at least your name and address," he explained. "They may well have your email address. They may well have your phone number, and with those specific tools under their control, they can go to other people and organizations and convince them they're you."
If you receive a mystery package, the FTC says you should keep an eye on all of your online shopping accounts. If you spot any suspicious activity, report it right away and change your password for the site.
As for the free stuff - it's yours. According to the FTC, if you receive merchandise that you didn't order, you have a legal right to keep it as a free gift.