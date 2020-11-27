PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- It’s not the traditional Black Friday. Stores are discouraging long lines, and the deals span several days, rather than just a few hours.
Samantha Gordon, the deals editor at Consumer Reports says there’s no reason for consumers to leave the comfort of the couch to shop the sales.
"Retailers really shifted everything to online," Gordon told 3 On Your Side. "We’ve seen a lot of discounts online and we’re really not expecting to see as many deals in store as years past, so that means no big door busters."
And for the most part, shoppers probably won't see many surprises either.
"The same things that tend to go on sale every Black Friday are on sale. There are loads of TV deals," Gordon said. "If you’re looking for vacuums, robot vacuums are always going to be on sale for Black Friday."
Though it may seem unlikely, holiday spending is expected to be up this year. The National Retail Federation is expecting holiday spending to reach at least $755 billion, and Wells Fargo is projecting a record-breaking nine percent spike in holiday sales.
"Basically, what it comes down to is the fact that there’s a lot of money that we cannot spend on services," said Tom Quinlan, a senior economist for Wells Fargo.
Despite the bank’s optimistic spending forecast, Quinlan says it is possible that sales will actually taper off in December.
"Because of all of the time we’ve had at home and the various sales that were offered early in October, some of that demand is likely pulled forward and so that may mean that we don’t finish really strong," Quinlan said. "But where the level of sales is already, that puts us on track for this really good year over year number.”
According to Wells Fargo’s analysis, overall consumer spending will not return to its pre-crisis peak until the second quarter of 2021.