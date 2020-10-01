PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Through the years, 3 On Your Side has exposed a lot of scams. Senior citizens unfortunately are usually targeted. But the Better Business Bureau says so are young college students.
Brianna Paredas tells 3 On Your Side that she was scammed out of $3,550 simply looking for a job.
In a previous report, Brianna explained how she thought she was hired over the Internet to be a personal assistant. But it was a cleverly-disguised scam involving a fake check that she deposited and eventually wiped out her bank account. And she's not the only one.
Nicholas Gashwytewa is studying communications at Glendale Community College. He told us in a previous report that he fell for an employment scam involving Bit Coin. "I kind of got skeptical after that second transaction." It's a scam that wiped out more than $7,000 from the bank account that he shares with his mom.
Scams like these are such a problem with young people that the Better Business Bureau just issued an alert announcing The Top Scams for College Students to Avoid.
Tierra Terry is with the Phoenix Better Business Bureau. "It's definitely recommended to be wary of opportunities that are too good to be true," she says, telling us that more and more young people are getting taken advantage of. "According to the FTC, millennials are 25% more likely, than those 40+ to actually report losing money to fraud."
Besides Employment scams the BBB says millennials are also falling for Fake Credit Card offers that doing nothing more than steal someone's personal information.
Scholarship and Grant Scams are another problem. Con artists will call and offer to reduce student loan payments and wind up stealing a person's identity and money. It happens all the time.
And Rental Scams fall next on the list. Victims will forward a security deposit to a scammer posing as a landlord only to realize a few days later they were duped.
"Younger adults are a little bit more ready to go ahead and jump into their, their new apartment, they're ready to get out into the world and try things for themselves," Terry says. "So sometimes it just, it's good to just take a minute, take a step back and actually look at different options before jumping right into something that could possibly be a scam."
It's always a good idea to keep up with your credit report, particularly for young people just getting out on their own.