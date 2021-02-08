PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Arizona state lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for consumers to cancel gym memberships.
When gyms and health clubs were forced to close at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3 On Your Side fielded multiple complaints from people who were not able to cancel or freeze memberships they were not able to use.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the problem stems from an outdated law that only requires gyms in the state to accept cancellation requests in person or via certified mail.
Now, Representative Justin Wilmeth is proposing an update to the law, which would require gyms and health clubs to also accept contract cancellations via email.
“I am proud to work with Representative Wilmeth to address this loophole in Arizona law,” Brnovich said in a statement. “I understand that health clubs and gyms are going through difficult times, but outdated cancellation policies that are unfriendly to consumers and may endanger the public are unacceptable.”
Wilmeth told 3 On Your Side he believes the legislation is "common sense."
"I think this is a good bipartisan bill that’s good for everybody because all of us have struggled at one point or another with dealing with a membership, not necessarily just gyms, but other things where they feel hassled and feel locked in and there’s nothing they can do," Wilmeth said. "If there’s any way I can trim that down a little bit for the average person I’m happy to do it."
Wilmeth said he had not spoken with gym owners about the proposed legislation.
"It's been out there and there’s been no opposition," he added.
Mountainside Fitness said it would not comment on the proposed law. Instead, a spokesperson for the local chain of health clubs pointed to company's cancellation policy on its website, which states members are only able to cancel in person or via certified mail.
"Cancellations cannot be done over the phone, through email, over social media or through text," according to the policy.
Alternately, Life Time, which has six locations in Arizona, updated its cancellation policy in the early months of the pandemic and is currently accepting cancellations through email.
"Membership changes including cancellation, are normally required to be completed in person at any Life Time location, by U.S. Mail, or by any other means afforded in your General Terms Agreement," Life Time's website said. "In light of the current environment, however, we will accept your request for membership changes via our Membership Relations team. Please contact memberrelations@lt.life with your request and we will reply with instructions on how to execute your membership change via email."
A spokesperson for Life Time said the company did not charge members while facilities were closed. The company also allowed members to place a hold on their membership so they did not have to cancel during the pandemic.