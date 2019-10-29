AZ financial coach gives tips on how to save when booking holiday trips

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When it comes to booking airfare, we've heard some of the tricks on ways to save a few bucks.
Certain websites are better than others when it comes to shaving off a few extra dollars.
“There are so many great ways to save on travel,” said Financial Coach, Jill Emanuel.
Emanuel told 3 On Your Side that one of the most obvious sites is Google Flights, but people don't know it. The website monitors the airfare you want to pay and then alerts you.
“You can put trackers on it so you can see when the prices actually go down,” she said. “So, let's say you know when you want to travel and when you want to fly back home to see family. You can tell it the destination you want to fly to, and the dates you want to fly and tell Google to notify you when the price drops. And they'll email you when the price drops to your rate."
If you’re interested in flying internationally, you might want to check out Scott’s Cheap Flights. It scours the web for inexpensive flights and comes up with some huge savings. There is a $49 annual fee, but Emanuel says the subscription could pay for itself over and over through the steep savings the website uncovers.
“Say the airline makes a mistake on their pricing, and somehow a flight gets listed as $50 and it should have been $500. They [Scott’s Cheap Flights] will immediately recognize that and send it out to all of their premium members so you can get right on it and book a flight at a huge discount,” she said.
Emanuel also said, if you get the alert, you must act fast.
“It's great for folks who want to fly international, or have some flexibility and like to live in the moment and be experimental. Because when you see the flights pop up, you have to book the flight right then,” she said.
Another website to check out is Airfare Watchdog. And when it comes to booking a room, Emanuel says Hotel Tonight may save you some money.