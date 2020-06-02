3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - 3 On Your Side has a few updates on some current investigations. Let’s start with Dunia Polis. She has a home surveillance video that she says speaks volumes.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, she said the video clearly shows a City of Phoenix garbage truck backing up and coming into contact with her Jeep.

"I was livid. I was just so frustrated because I could see everything happening," she told 3 On Your Side.

+2 Phoenix woman says City garbage truck hits her car, drives off “It's not my fault. I have evidence. I shouldn't have to (pay for it), especially when I have evidence right now."

The incident, she claims, left her door mirror hanging and the door itself scratched and damaged. Polis says the driver took off, and after reporting the incident to the City, she claims her complaint fell on deaf ears.

Well, here's the update. After 3 On Your Side's involvement, the City asked Polis to get a repair estimate and also to file a claim with them while they investigate. No word just yet if the City will actually agree to pay for the damage or deny the claim. However, Dunia maintains the video shows it all.

There's also an update on Amber Leffew. She recently told 3 On Your Side how she has to walk her dirty laundry over to her mom's house next door to wash clothes. That's because Leffew's Insignia washing machine leaks water all over her floor when it’s used. She bought the machine at Best Buy, which was generous enough to replace the machine once before for the same problem.

Avondale woman says new $449 washing machine leaks water After being contacted by 3 On Your Side, Best Buy is currently looking into the matter.

"That's very aggravating. You pay money for a product and you expect it to work and I feel like we wasted our money or something," she told 3 On Your Side in our first report.

Well, here's the update. After 3 On Your Side asked Best Buy to look into the issue, they agreed to completely replace Leffew's washer with an upgraded model from a different manufacturer.

"I am so excited. I won't have to bother my mom anymore with my laundry," said Leffew.

Leffew's new washer is expected to be delivered in about another week. She says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side. "Yes, definitely and we are forever thankful for you, Gary Harper. So thank you so much. We definitely appreciate that from your part."

So, it looks like we have some big news coming down the pike. For starters, that new washer will be delivered and our cameras will be there when it happens. And, of course, I’ll keep an eye on what the City of Phoenix decides to do with that garbage truck claim.