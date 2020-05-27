3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Omar Ortega owns and operates a unique business. It's called Race Timers, a company that's hired to be the official timekeeper for various marathons and running events across the state.
"At every event, we make sure that the time and date are correct and everything is associated to the correct runner," Ortega told 3 On Your Side.
Back in March, Ortega says his company was the official timekeeper for a running event. The runners would be on Maricopa County roads and as required for most events, Ortega had paid the County a refundable $1,000 bond. The bond is like a security deposit to ensure Ortega leaves the running route clean after an event.
"It's just a hold on the funds in case there is any trash or stuff that is not picked up from the street," he said.
Ortega says the race was a success and the County returned all of his money back to his business account at Wells Fargo.
Unfortunately, though, Ortega had closed down that Wells Fargo account and transferred his business account to another bank. As a result, Ortega says his $1,000 never arrived.
“The bottom line here is that the money is missing?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.
“Yes, that is correct,” he replied.
3 On Your Side asked Wells Fargo to investigate and they did. The bank discovered since Ortega's account was closed, the money was kicked back to the County where it should be now.
At 3 On Your Side's request, Maricopa County is now actively involved and trying to locate Ortega's $1,000. Ortega says it's money he really needs right now due to COVID-19.
“It's very important to me because we don't know when we will be able to get back to work," he said.
Again, Maricopa County is investigating and when they locate Ortega’s money, I’ll let you know in a follow-up news report.