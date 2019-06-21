3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - The 2019 monsoon here in Arizona started last week.
With that said, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors just issued their annual notice warning homeowners to be on the lookout for fake contractors. The unscrupulous conmen frequently target neighborhoods following damaging storms and offer inexpensive repairs to homeowners. After accepting money upfront, they never return. And if they do any work at all, it's subpar and shoddy.
[WATCH: Beware of unlicensed contractors doing repairs during the monsoon]
It's an issue 3 On Your Side has told you about time and time again. In fact, following a monsoon storm in the past, 3 On Your Side was allowed to follow inspectors around from the Registrar of Contractors as they combed through a neighborhood looking for fake contractors performing work.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona monsoon]
"I'm going to search by the name of the license," Alex Figueroa told us.
He's one of the agency's investigators.
"We're taking a proactive approach as everyone is aware at this point in time there was some flooding in the Mesa area," Figueroa said.
He was referring to some massive flooding that happened at the time.
Flooding that wiped out neighborhoods and brought in contractors looking for a quick buck. Now, it's up to Figueroa and his partner, Randy Cason, to find and expose those contractors.
[RELATED: 20 places in the Phoenix-area likely to see worst monsoon damage]
"What we're doing right now is informing the property owners and the renters about non-license activities," Figueroa said.
3 On Your Side tagged along with the investigators to see exactly what they would find. On their first stop, the two came across a handyman doing some minor repairs, but as it turns out, those repairs were legal.
"It's a $600 job which is a handyman exemption which is OK to do," Figueroa said.
That's important to remember because any job or repair over $1,000 requires contractors to be licensed.
However, their next stop was a different story.
Our 3 On Your Side cameras are with the investigators as they come across fake contractors performing work at a house. It's work they're not licensed to do at all.
"The workers are leaving now," Figueroa said. "I have issued a cease and desist verbally with him."
Their investigation revealed the men work for a company that's charging $3,800 to repair a home damaged by flood waters.
The so-called "storm chasers" were ordered to pack up and given a verbal warning. It's exactly the kind of work state investigators are trying to stop.
"The storm chasers will come in, and if we can get a foothold in and let the community know and be aware of them, then their activity slows down," Cason told us.
[RELATED: Registrar warns of unlicensed contractors following monsoon damage]
In this case, the owner of the business who employed the men got hit hard.
Figueroa and Cason issued him $2,500 ticket for contracting without a license.
"We want to promote quality construction with the licensed contractors in the state of Arizona," Figueroa said. "We want to make sure that it's done right through a licensed contractor and if there's is (sic) any issues these property owners have two years to file a complaint with that properly licensed contractor."
[WATCH: Tips on hiring monsoon contractors]
If there's neighborhood damage following a monsoon storm this year, you'll probably be getting a knock on the door from someone saying they can fix your roof or something like that.
Don't be in a hurry and make sure you find a qualified, licensed contractor for any monsoon repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.