PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the homestretch leading up to a delayed tax filing deadline, approximately 3 million Arizona state returns have been filed, 3 On Your Side has learned. Last tax season, 3.4 million returns were filed.
The deadline to file state and federal taxes was pushed back to July 15 from its typical April date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the AZ Department of Revenue's Ed Greenberg, 2 million refunds have been processed to date, and the average refund is up to $630 compared to $590 last year.
That's not the only number that's up, year over year. Greenberg says fraud attempts are also increasing.
"The amount of fraud the Department has stopped so far this year has been well over $10 million, a 50% increase from the same time last year, so it is a serious issue," he said.
For last-minute filers, the state suggests filing electronically and requesting refunds via direct deposit. Greenberg says it's also important for people to double check returns for errors and ensure it is filled out completely and signed.
"If a return is filed and it is not flagged by our fraud detection program, an e-file return could have a refund back to a taxpayer within a matter of days, compared to a paper return refund which could take up to two weeks," Greenberg said.
Taxpayers are able to request filing extensions, but if any money is owed, it is still due on July 15.
