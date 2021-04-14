PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - The FBI is warning workers about email scams that cost Arizonans tens of millions of dollars.
According to the agency, business email compromise fraud (BEC) is the No. 1 scam in Arizona. Data from the FBI's Internet Crimes Complaint Center shows 365 people reported being victims of this type of scam in the state in 2020. The losses totaled more than $30 million. That is a nearly 30% spike in losses compared to the previous year, according to FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Craig Moringiello.
Typically, the scam starts with an email that appears to be from a vendor or another familiar business associate. The sender often asks the email recipient to change billing information to make a payment or conduct some other type of transaction.
"There might be a new routing number, a new email address, a new account number to send information to," Moringiello said.
Nationwide, the FBI received more than 19,000 complaints about business email compromise fraud last year, with $1.8 billion in losses. Moringiello says real estate, legal and medical companies, and religious organizations appear to be the most at risk for the scams.
"Ensure that you're scrutinizing incoming emails. You have to be wary if an individual pressures you to act quickly," Moringiello cautioned. "Watch for grammatical errors or odd phrasing to your requests, and, most importantly, you want to verify payment information requests in person or over the telephone."
The FBI says employees should also protect email accounts by using multifactor authentication and a complicated passphrase, which is a combination of three or four words that don't make any sense together.
If you believe you are a victim of a BEC scheme, contact FBI Phoenix at 623-466-1999 and file a complaint with the FBI at ic3.gov.