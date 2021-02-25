SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3 On Your Side) -- The Hook and Hunt warehouse is full of thousands of products, and the Scottsdale business is always adding new inventory.
Owner Mary Hampton launched the business almost a year ago, and sells name-brand merchandise at discounted prices.
"It was going to be brick-and-mortar, but because of the pandemic, it was a perfect opportunity to be able to do an online e-commerce store," Hampton said. "It has been a tremendous increase."
Ted Rossman, an analyst at Bankrate.com, said January is typically a slow month for retailers, but according to the Commerce Department’s January retail sales report, there was a surge in spending, especially at non-store retailers, which saw growth of 29% year-over-year.
"These companies are really growing like crazy," Rossman said.
Rossman attributes the spending surge to government stimulus many Americans received.
"After three straight months of declines, retail sales surged in January," Rossman said. "We have reason to believe this could be sustainable. More stimulus is coming. Tax refunds are coming. The vaccines are improving. You’ve got warmer weather on the way and it seems like the virus is starting to fade a little bit, so if all this continues, we’re probably going to be in for a really big pop in the months to come."
Though there’s no storefront for Hook & Hunt, Hampton says connecting with customers is still critical.
"You really have to have a story of your e-commerce," she added. "People love that. They’re connected to it."