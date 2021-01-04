PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- In 2020, Americans were on the move, and Arizona was one of the hottest destinations.
According to a new survey by Move.org, 20% of Americans moved. Almost half of the moves were within the same city, but for people making bigger moves, Arizona was the 7th most popular state to move into.
Adrienne Aguilera, a spokesperson for Move.org, said 48% of people reported their move was the result of income loss, while 35% said buying a home prompted their move.
"There are two sides to this story," Aguilera said. "The primary drivers for people moving out; It's because they want to afford a house or they want a better living dwelling. Also they’re kind of just pushed against a wall if you’ve lost your income."
"When you look at loss of income and they want affordable housing and an affordable dwelling situation, it makes sense that Arizona would have that," she added.
The top state people moved into in 2020 was Florida, followed by Texas, according to the survey. The top state people left last year was California, but according to Move.org, it was also the third most popular place for people to move into.