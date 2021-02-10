CORNVILLE, AZ (3 On Your Side) -- Shawn Gordon's dog, Heather, was part of his family for years. In December, she got sick suddenly.
"Losing her appetite, spitting food out, and still vomiting and diarrhea," Gordon said.
His three other dogs got sick, too. They recovered. Heather didn’t.
"I have no kids. My animals are my kids. They give me a reason to get up in the morning and get out and do something," Gordon told 3 On Your Side. "It's frustrating that this freaking company is putting people through this and people are losing their animals."
Gordon says he found out the Sport Mix food he had been feeding his dogs had been recalled. According to the FDA, several types of dog and cat food made by Midwestern Pet Foods were recalled after high levels of aflatoxin were discovered in the food. The agency says the toxin is produced by mold and can cause illness and death in pets. In mid-January, the recall was expanded and the FDA says it is aware of more than 110 pets that have died and more than 210 pets that got sick.
"I want to talk to them," Gordon said. "I want somebody to get back to me and let me know if they’re going to help with these vet bills because I exhausted my credit cards trying to pay for these bills with money that I didn’t even have to begin with."
Midwestern Pet Foods did not respond to any of 3 On Your Side's phone calls or emails, but in a statement posted to its website, the company said “we continue a thorough review of our facilities and practices in full cooperation with FDA in an effort to better serve our customers and pet parents who put their trust in us.”
The company also said it set up a call center with veterinarians who can answer customers’ questions.
Gordon received a letter from Midwestern Pet Foods’ insurance company, and he had a couple conversations with company representatives, but he says they haven’t provided many answers yet.
"I'm frustrated," he said. "I'm upset."
The Midwestern Pet Foods recall covers all corn products with an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022. If you have any of the recalled products in your home, the FDA says you should destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife can’t get to it, and then wash and sanitize pet food bowls and storage containers.
Find the full list of recalled foods here.