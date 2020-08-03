PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From California to Ohio, people are receiving emails that promise a share of the massive $410 million Mega Millions jackpot an Arizona couple won in June. The Arizona Lottery warns it's a scam.
The winners, from Glendale, claimed the prize but chose to remain anonymous. Now, scammers are pretending to be the winners by sending bogus emails to people across the country, promising to give away part of their new fortune at random.
The email subject reads, "I have a private donation for you," according to a copy of the email 3 On Your Side reviewed. The email recipients are offered $2 million.
"This donation is made out to you so to enable you to strengthen your personal issues and mostly to generously help us extend hands of giving to the less privileged [sic], orphans and chaity organizations within your locality," the scammers wrote.
John Gilliland, a spokesperson for the Arizona Lottery says the lottery is not aware of anyone losing money to this con.
"We don’t want there to be any victims. If you get this email, just delete it. Don’t open the link that’s included that supposedly goes to a legitimate news story about the Mega Millions jackpot," Gilliland said. "Don’t respond to them because all that’s going to do is let them know that this is a live address and that people will respond to them, so they’ll just try even harder to scam you."
According to Gilliland, the scammers are after personal information, money, or both.
"If you respond to them saying, 'Yes, give me the money,' they’ll say, 'Well, we need you to pay a fee,'" he cautioned. "It’s a scam every time."
"Always be suspicious of the email contains misspellings or poor grammar. This one did," Gilliland added. "If you’re told to keep it confidential - this one says it’s private - be suspicious."
The AZ Lottery alerted Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to the scam. Anyone who receives this email can report it to the AG's office and the Lottery.