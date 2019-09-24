3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Scottsdale Police body cam video obtained by 3 On Your Side shows officers detaining and questing a woman by the name of Lana Monst. But her identification indicated she was someone else. However, officers weren't buying it.
"I would really appreciate it if you just told me your real name," an officer said.
This all happened just outside of a Scottsdale Post Office where Monst was reportedly trying to steal someone else's mail. However, an alert postal worker called the police instead.
"Lana, you're under arrest, put your hands behind your back," an officer said.
After arresting Monst, cops searched her rental car where they found a wig and rental information with someone else's name.
Monst was then charged with identity theft, fraud and other charges.
"You're here on for four matters. The first is a new Superior Court case," a judge said.
But despite multiple felony charges, Monst didn't stay in jail long.
"You're being released on your own recognizance in both of these cases," a judge said.
And with that, Monst was set free to await her next court hearing.
"It makes me angry, and it makes me angry that the bank fell for it," said Cindy McPeters.
Enter Cindy and Bob McPeters. In a previous 3 On Your Side report, the couple explained how a mysterious woman using Cindy's ID was able to cash checks in Kingman, totaling $4,500.
At the time, Kingman Police told 3 On Your Side that the woman posing as Cindy was a "person of interest," but they didn't know who she was.
But the stranger did her best to look like Cindy by wearing a wig.
"She is supposed to be you; how does that make you feel?" asked Gary Harper.
"Oh insulted, because the bank told me that we resembled each other," said Cindy.
The woman didn't stop with just $4,500 either. According to Cindy and Bob, the woman allegedly used Cindy's identity to open up several accounts from Kohl's, Capital One and PayPal.
Cindy says the whole ordeal began to weigh on her.
"All my kids, everybody could see that I was affected by it. I mean I was a wreck," said Cindy.
And get this, the McPeters say the wig-wearing woman allegedly tried to make off with a whopping $160,000 from another one of their bank accounts.
But fortunately, the couple was able to stop that transaction just before it went through.
"I'd like to wring her neck. I'd like to see her behind bars for a long, long time," said Bob.
Now, police say the woman was posing as Cindy and using her identity, is Monst, the woman arrested at the Post Office for allegedly trying to steal someone's mail.
She reportedly started using Cindy's identity right after the judge released her from jail.
"It did a number on me," said Cindy.
Monst is now back in jail and has been indicted on a long list of felony charges.
And while victims like Bob and Cindy are relieved, other people like Robin Fuller are left heartbroken.
Fuller is Monst's aunt and tells us the allegations against her niece are not surprising, saying Monst has been in and out of trouble for awhile.
"How as her aunt how does that make you feel she's accused of all this?" asked Harper.
"Upset," replied Fuller.
"It's very upsetting. I'm very sorry, very sorry," said Harper.
"You can't do nothing," Fuller said.
"I know," said Harper.
"I tried talking to her," said Fuller.
As for the McPeterses, they remain upset and want to know why Monst was released in the first place. They also want to know how Monst allegedly assumed Cindy's identity.
"She was using my driver's license," said Cindy.
"We figured she had a fake ID. She didn't. She had a real ID. Cindy's real driver's license and said, 'How do you do that?'" asked Bob.
