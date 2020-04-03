PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security is scrambling to make a series of changes to its unemployment insurance system, as it faces an unprecedented surge in applications for unemployment benefits.

Arizona unemployment agency inundated with layoff claims Arizona is working to boost its unemployment claim filing system capacity and has increased the number of workers processing claims from 13 to 100.

Claudia Carmichael, who lives in Prescott, has tried to help her daughter navigate the unemployment claims process after she lost her job at a restaurant, but they've hit roadblocks with the application.

Despite an executive order signed by Gov. Doug Ducey that temporarily removed work search requirements for people who apply for unemployment insurance, the information still appeared to be required on the agency's website. Carmichael said she's concerned the system issue will delay critical benefits for her daughter and others who need them.

"When you go on the website, it doesn't say anything about that. It still has the requirement of still going out and applying for work," Carmichael said. "Maybe they're a little behind the eight ball on that, but it would just be nice to know that you don't have to apply for someplace that will put you into dangerous situations."

Brett Bezio, a spokesman for DES, told 3 On Your Side that applications are still being processed regardless of whether applicants are providing information about their job search.

"DES is actively making changes to our system to reflect the additional eligibility flexibility around work search requirements," he said in an email.

Bezio also said DES is updating its system to clearly reflect the elimination of the waiting week. The governor's executive order eliminated a standard one-week waiting period to ensure that people would receive their benefits quickly, but the system may still show that waiting period. DES said people who filed claims for the week of March 8 or later will be paid for the waiting week.

+2 Arizona unemployment claims skyrocket as more businesses close amid COVID-19 threat As expected, applications for temporary unemployment assistance in Arizona increased dramatically during the week ending on March 28, as more businesses temporarily closed their doors amid the COVID-19 threat.

Bezio said both system issues are expected to be fixed within days, but Arizonans may still face delays in receiving their benefits. DES said it could take 21 days to process claims, compared to the typical 14 days. The agency hired dozens of people to try to help with the massive surge in weekly claims, from an average of 3,500 to nearly 89,000 last week.

Arizona's weekly unemployment insurance payment is capped at $240. The $2 trillion federal stimulus package will temporarily add $600 per week.

$2 trillion stimulus package helps raise AZ unemployment checks to $840 per week The announcement comes after it was confirmed on Friday that Ducey signed legislation expanding unemployment benefits for people living in Arizona who are impacted by COVID-10.