PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Arizona state lawmakers are considering a bill that would require children to remain in rear-facing car seats until they are 2 years old.
According to the proposed law, only two exceptions would allow children younger than 2 to be restrained in a forward-facing car seat.
- The child weighs at least 40 pounds
- The child is at least 40 inches (3 feet, 3 inches) tall
Supporters of the bill, including AAA Arizona, say it could be a lifesaver.
"Only one out of every four car seats are installed correctly. If they're properly installed, they do reduce the risk of fatal injury to a child by 71% for an infant and by 54% for a toddler," said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesperson for AAA Arizona. "One of the most common mistakes that we see is parents taking their child out of a rear-facing seat and putting them into a forward-facing seat too soon."
According to the bill, failure to keep children 2 and younger in rear-facing seats would result in a $50 fine for the driver, but the civil penalty could be waived if the issue is corrected.
"If a child is forward-facing, they are more susceptible to dangerous and deadly crash forces because while they may be restrained by their harness and their torso may be protected, it does very little to protect their spine, their head, and their neck," Vazquez explained. "If the child is in a rear-facing seat at the point of impact, they'll be pushed backwards into the seat, and those crash forces will be equally diffused and provide better protection."
A similar bill was introduced last year but did not become law. This session, it passed unanimously out of the House Transportation Committee.