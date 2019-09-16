3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Dave Kulka says restoring old cars is a lot of work. And, sometimes, all his car projects can give him some aches and pains.
But, Kulka says he had one pain he'll never forget.
"I got worried. I got worried because I have never felt pain like that before," Kulka told us as he pointed at his side where the pain was.
"It really got your attention?" asked 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper.
"Oh, yeah," he replied.
Kulka says he didn't know if the pain in his side was from working on cars, or from something else. But he knew it hurt a lot.
"At what point did you tell yourself you need to go to the hospital?" Harper asked.
"After about two hours into it. I said, 'It's not going away; something is definitely wrong," said Kulka.
So, Kulka went to Banner Goldfield Hospital in the East Valley and checked himself into the emergency room. After a three hour visit, Kulka was told he had a kidney stone and was sent home with a pain killer.
As for the emergency room bill, Kulka says he wasn't too worried about it because he was covered through Independence American Insurance and his policy had a $5,000 deductible. "Worst case scenario, you thought you'd be out of pocket $5,000 because that's how much your deductible was and everything else should be covered by your insurance plan?" Harper asked.
"Yes. That was my thought," said Kulka.
But Kulka thought wrong because he says Independence American Insurance stuck him with the entire medical bill totaling $16,758.
Kulka complained, and the bill was reduced. But only because he noticed a service had been double billed.
As a result, Kulka is now on the hook for more than $12,306 because he says his insurance company won't pay a dime.
So, he contacted 3 On Your Side.
"I sent you an email Gary Harper because I can't get anywhere with the insurance company," said Kulka.
3 On Your Side got involved, and we asked Independence American Insurance to review Kulka's account. They did and eventually said Kulka's claim was processed correctly.
When asked why Independence American Insurance didn't pay more of Kulka's hospital bill, a representative told us he has the least expensive plan and insists his claim was handled appropriately.
Kulka can't believe it and wonders why he even has health insurance. "You have your insurance. You pay your premiums. You use your insurance. And, it's supposed to work for you, and it did not," Kulka told us.