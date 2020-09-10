PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Though 2020 has been an immensely challenging year, consumers are making a record-breaking dent in their debt.
According to an analysis by WalletHub, Americans have shed $118 billion in credit card debt in the first half of the year; $60 billion in the first quarter and an additional $58 billion in the second quarter.
"For the first time in 30 years, we did see the movement go down between April and June, so that's huge," said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst. "That means that people are really trying to pay down debts that they do have rather than take on new debt and incur new debt, at least on their credit cards."
Because of the pay-down, WalletHub says it is projecting U.S. consumers will get out of 2020 with a slight reduction in credit card debt. That hasn’t happened since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, but there are still a lot of unknowns.
"Typically Q4 is when Americans rack up the most debt around the holiday season," Gonzalez said. "It will be interesting to see what the retail trends look like by the end of the year."
Nationwide, the average credit card debt per household is $7,938 dollars, according to a WalletHub study. In Arizona, the average balance is $8,413, and the average pay-down in the state in the second quarter was $496.
"Make sure you’re paying off debt strategically," Gonzalez said. "Instead of just sprinkling everything across the top, really go for your either most expensive debt, so the one with the highest APR or interest rate or the one with maybe the lowest balance so you can tackle that first and then move on and that will be a real morale booster as well."
If you’re having trouble keeping up with payments because of COVID-19, Gonzalez suggests asking your credit card company for a reduction in monthly payments or interest rates so you can continue to pay the bills and protect your credit score.