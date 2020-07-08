3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Due to COVID-19, countless numbers of people continue to use the internet and work from home.
"Yeah, I think everybody now knows we rely on the internet way more than they used to," said Ken Colburn of Data Doctors.
With so many people streaming and gobbling up more data than pre-COVID-19, major companies agreed to temporarily lift what's known as a "data cap," which is the amount of data you can use before having to pay more. But, that expiration period for some unlimited data just hit and many consumers may not know it. That could be risky if your family is constantly streaming content, using the internet, or downloading music.
“You have to think of it like water pressure,” Colburn said. “How many different spigots are you going to have and how big are the spigots and plan accordingly."
Colburn says you may have to remind yourself of how much data use now.
For example, Cox Communications says it recently re-implemented its data cap but increased it to 1.25 TB. For that amount of data, Cox says you can stream 400 hours of movies, post 250,000 pictures on social media, listen to 250,000 songs and video chat for 1,000 hours with friends and family. That sounds like a lot of content, but Colburn says depending on your situation, you could go over. If you're in a house with six to seven roommates and all of them are heavy data users, then it's very feasible that you could eat that up.
If you're a CenturyLink user, there's some good news. A company spokesman tells 3 On Your Side they just extended their cap deadline saying, "... we are eliminating data caps for residential and small business customers until Aug. 1."
But Colburn says consumers still need to monitor how much data they use so they don't get too accustomed to unlimited use down the road.
“If you use more, you pay more. It's just the reality of where we are headed. So, getting with good practices now could pay off in the long run for you," said Colburn.
By the way, because of COVID-19, many cell phone companies agreed to temporarily not shut off your service or charge you late fees for a certain period of time. Well, that little freebie just expired as well.