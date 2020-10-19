PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- The phone call was unexpected and it was threatening.
"My mother-in-law, who is an elderly lady, called my husband and told him that the police were looking for him for an outstanding debt," Nakyah Wilson told 3 On Your Side. "She was in a panic."
So were Wilson and her husband. They called back and the person on the other end of the line demanded $8,000.
"I don’t know who he was, but I was explaining to him that we don’t have that kind of money," said recalled.
But with the threat of an arrest, the couple agreed to a payment plan.
"It's scary," Wilson said. "I have kids and I didn’t want them coming in the middle of the night, knocking on our door to arrest me and my husband."
It wasn't just fear. There was also confusion. Wilson knew she and her husband had one old debt amounting to a couple hundred dollars. She called the company she supposedly owed.
"It turned out that had already been settled," Wilson said.
She called the court, too. There was no record of an arrest warrant, like the caller claimed.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Wilson is one of thousands of people contacted by two Arizona debt collectors who used illegal scare tactics to rake in more than $1.6 million they had no authority collect. According to a consumer fraud lawsuit filed against Mark Anthony Smith and Deborah Ann Butler, the duo used spoofing software to place nearly 66,000 phone calls that appeared to be from government agencies.
Smith and Butler operated debt collection businesses CMS Financial Group, John Lee Group & Associates, and TD Financial Solutions Group AZ, according to Brnovich. 3 On Your Side was not able to reach them for comment.
"It's really unconscionable," Brnovich said. "Essentially, what they were doing is they were calling people pretending to be officials from law enforcement or other court officials saying they were authorized to collect debts, and in some instances, we’re not even sure if people actually had the debt."
The lawsuit is part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal debt collection practices called "Operation Corrupt Collector." According to the Federal Trade Commission, the agency has received more than 85,000 reports so far this year regarding debt collection. Almost half involve debts that are not legitimate or threatening tactics, the FTC said.
There are legitimate debt collectors, but they have to follow the rules. They can’t make false statements and they can’t repeatedly contact a consumer's family or friends.
"At the end of the day, if you owe somebody money, we want you to pay that, but I don’t want anyone out there using fear and intimidation trying to collect on a debt that may or may not be owed," Brnovich said.
Wilson didn't lose any money, and she says she is relieved she filed a complaint about the incident with the state.
"It needs to be stopped," she said. "It's just really crazy how people would take advantage of people, especially in a time like this."
Brnovich is seeking restitution and up to $10,000 per violation.