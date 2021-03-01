SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3 On Your Side) - Seymour Rosen and his wife have fond memories of several vacations they took around the world over the years.
"It's nice again to see how other people, other cultures live and how they interact with each other how they view Americans," said Rosen.
So, last fall, the Scottsdale couple booked a trip to Italy just to see what Tuscany had to offer.
"We were going to actually just sort of spend some time touring Tuscany, restaurants, the landscape," said Rosen.
But Rosen says those travel plans were put on hold after booking and paying for the flight.
"Obviously, COVID changed all those things," said Rosen.
The couple was supposed to fly out of Sky Harbor Airport, land in London and then transfer over to Italy. But because of COVID-19, British Airways canceled the flight and issued the couple a refund but, Rosen says it was only a partial refund.
"We paid about $3,366. And in November, $2,100 was refunded. So, I'm still owed approximately $1,200.66."
3 On Your Side asked British Airways to investigate and they did. As a result, the airline says they are in the process of refunding the couple's remaining $1,200. Rosen says that's great news because he's waited long enough.
"I've given them what I believe to be a reasonable amount of time to refund the money we're approaching six months at this point. I think that's more than reasonable without becoming really frustrated," said Rosen.
3 On Your Side will let you know when and if that refund occurs in a follow-up news report.