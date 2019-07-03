3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Maricela Ricario likes shopping on the popular app called OfferUp.
So, when her mother-in-law Veronica was in need of a major appliance, Ricario says she was more than happy to help.
"We found a washer/dryer," Ricario said.
They found a matching washer and dryer being sold by a guy named James for just $250 and from the ad, Ricario said it sounded like a bargain.
"Works great, can deliver for small fee," Ricario said.
That small delivery fee was $25. And Veronica made a cash withdrawal, so she could pay the seller $275.
But when the seller dropped off the washer and dryer at Veronica's home, it was nowhere near what was advertised.
"When he left, she called me right away said told me they're all beat up, they're all scratched," Ricario said.
And besides being beat up, Ricario told 3 On Your Side the appliances didn't even work.
"This is the dryer which didn't come with an electrical cord," Ricario said.
The dryer that "works great" had absolutely no power cord to plug in. And then there's that washing machine. Ricario showed 3 On Your Side.
"The washer when they plugged them in, it throws the water, but it doesn't even spin," Ricario said.
They were two completely worthless appliances. Angry, Ricario contacted the seller and wanted answers and her money back.
"He's like, 'I'm sorry to hear that. The washer/dryer were working perfectly fine when I delivered them.' I don't know what's going on," said Ricario.
Out of options, Ricario along with 3 On Your Side, contacted OfferUp to see if it might be able to do something like preventing the seller from doing to other people.
In a statement, OfferUp told us, "For appliances and other electrical items, we encourage users to test the items and ask questions to the seller about any potential issues or service needs."
For now, the busted appliances sit outside.
Ricario doesn't want this to happen to anyone else, and it is certainly a costly reminder to always make sure that any item being advertised is closely inspected before paying.
"I would not buy anything that's electronic anymore for the same reason because I mean you know it's a 50-50 chance," said Ricario.
Below is the statement an OfferUp spokesperson sent to 3 On Your Side.
"We're very disappointed to hear of Ms. Ricario's experience in our marketplace. OfferUp's number one priority is to provide a trusted and secure experience, and we encourage people to shop with caution and take advantage of our in-app messaging, user ratings, verified ID program TruYou, and to verify the condition and quality of the items they are purchasing before they exchange payment. For appliances and other electrical items, we encourage users to test the items and ask questions to the seller about any potential issues or service needs. In this case, we've asked Ms. Ricario to make a report to law enforcement and share the information with us so we can assist if needed."
Offer Up also sent 3 On Your Side a few other tips:
- For high-value items, get an expert’s feedback. For example, if you're buying an appliance, consider meeting at an official retail store to confirm its in working order. For expensive antiques or jewelry, get a certified appraisal. Buying guides
- Before purchasing, find out if the manufacturer has recalled the item. Be especially careful if you are buying an item for a child. You should decline if the item looks unsafe, hazardous or defective.
