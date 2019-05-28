3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Hiring a licensed contractor for projects is always a good idea.
But in this case, things just didn't work out. As a result, the homeowners blame the company's owner.
"I was excited about the plans, the lights and it feeling warm and inviting," said Kate Cordova.
When it comes to their backyard remodeling project, Isaac and Kate Cordova couldn't wait to get it started and get it done.
They took photos every step of the way to remind them of how things were progressing. But a project that began several months ago was unexpectedly abandoned by the contractor they hired.
"I want my old backyard back. It was just fine," said Kate.
The couple had hired a licensed company called Alexon Pools and Design, owned by T.J. Wilcoxson.
He provided a computer-generated design of what the Cordovas' backyard was supposed to look like, which persuaded Kate to hire him.
"For sure, this pushed me over the edge to use this company because I could really see what I thought I was getting," said Kate.
For around $55,000, Alexon Pools and Design was supposed to remodel the backyard pool, install a spa and re-do the entire backyard including putting in travertine tile and synthetic grass.
It also included installing a putting green.
Kate wrote Alexon Pools and Designs a check for around $16,500 just to get everything started.
The good news is some of the work did begin, which is why the Cordovas felt comfortable handing over more checks totaling over almost $50,000.
But after getting all that money, Wilcoxson and his company eventually walked off the Cordovas' job.
"Last time anyone was on the premises was early March," said Kate.
And the couple says the work that was done isn't really up to par. So, 3 On Your Side got involved. We went to Alexon Pools and Design in Gilbert for answers. And when Gary Harper went to the front door he observed the building was "completely empty."
We discovered the business had no sign and that it was closed down and locked up.
Turns out, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors had suspended the company's license in March, not long after the Cordovas hired them.
3 On Your Side eventually spoke with Wilcoxson on the phone and through email. He explained that his company had dissolved after taking all that money from the Cordovas.
"I feel horrible for them because they're great people," Wilcoxson said.
Wilcoxson blamed an unscrupulous business partner for running Alexon into the ground and keeping people's money.
Kate says she can't believe it and the couple is left looking through their windows at their backyard mess.
"We have the blinds drawn more than we used too and sort of go about our business," said Kate.
Alexon's owner said four other homeowners just like the Cordovas are in the same boat.
Because the company was licensed, the homeowners stand a good chance of getting some, if not all, of their money back from the Arizona Registrar of Contractor's Recovery Fund.
