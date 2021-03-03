PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers had been studying how to make a house healthy, but abrupt stay-at-home orders brought the issue into sharp focus, as many turned their homes into school, the office, and the gym.
In Phoenix, there's a new housing community that features a model home focused on healthy living. When you enter, one of the first rooms you'll see is outfitted with audio and visual content, and exercise equipment.
"The MindBreaks room is designed to provide a homeowner or somebody living in the home the ability to get away," said KB Home’s Robert McGibney.
It’s just one of the features in KB Home's new healthy home concept. The construction company partnered with the Well Living Lab, which is a collaboration between the Mayo Clinic and Delos, to show home buyers how to optimize health in the home.
"This is the future," McGibney told 3 On Your Side. "That’s the way we see it."
It all begins with construction, from air filtration systems, to low VOC materials, which emit fewer chemicals into the air. There are also antimicrobial door handles and touchless faucets to help slow the spread of germs.
"The contribution of the indoor environment to health becomes paramount," said Dr. Veronique Roger, the research director at the Well Living Lab.
According to Dr. Roger, we spend about 90% of their time indoors, so the choices we make in our homes can make a big difference in our health.
"It's a lot easier to exercise if you have the right equipment and if you have it at home," Dr. Roger said. "The same thing applies to a number of other considerations around the home, including air quality, including air filtration, things like that."
But you don’t have to move into a brand new build to incorporate some of these ideas into your lifestyle.
"It may require some redesign or reconfiguration of the home and thinking about ventilation and filtration systems," Dr. Roger said.
And of course, a little space to unplug and de-stress.