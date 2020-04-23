PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) - Every spring, when the temperatures climb, Arizonans put their air conditioners to the test.

Mike Donley of Donley Service Center says this is often when problems appear. According to Donley, it is extremely common for people to switch on the air conditioner for the first time of the season and not feel any cold air.

Before you make a potentially pricey call for service, Donley says there are several things you should check, including the filter.

"These filters will load up and catch more dirt the longer they're in, so it's more dangerous to leave it in and puts more wear and tear on the air conditioner," he said. "You don't get all the cooling you're paying for with your electricity and your bill is going to go up."

Donley said filters should be changed every month. There are a few other things to check before you schedule a repair appointment.

• Check the thermostat to make sure switches are in the correct operating position.

• Check the circuit breaker to make sure it's on.

• Check airflow to make sure bushes or plants aren't blocking the access.

• Check for a load controller to make sure this device has not automatically turned off your air conditioner.

It's also important that you do not stop and start your unit while you're trying to figure out what's wrong because that could cause compressor problems, according to Donley.

