PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Dozens of over-the-counter drugs sold on Amazon are being recalled because the packaging does not meet federal standards and could be dangerous to children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall includes 31 drugs, including pain relievers and burn creams from several brands; Medi-First, Medi-First Plus, Medique, Dover, Otis Clapp, and Ecolab.
The medications are not in child-resistant packaging, which is required by federal law. The CPSC says the drugs pose a poisoning risk if children accidentally swallow them.
The recalled medications were sold from June 2018 through June 2020 for between $2 and $59.
Consumers should immediately place the recalled products out of kids' reach and contact Medique for a refund. The company will also give consumers information to safely dispose of the recalled drugs.
The company can be reached at 800-680-2474 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online.
No injuries connected to the recalled medications have been reported, according to the CPSC.