PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The 3 On Your Side team helped viewers recover around $16 K during the month of September.
One of those viewers was Henry Croner. The 3 On Your Side crew helped get back $4,300 that was fraudulently taken from his Wells Fargo bank account.
It happened when a scammer who was posing as an Amazon customer service representative called Henry. The scammer persuaded this senior citizen to log on to his bank account in order to receive a $50 credit from Amazon. But during the process, Henry followed the scammer's instructions and allowed the con artist to remotely access Henry’s computer and Wells Fargo bank account. "I said okay. So, I put in all my (banking) information and he remotely controlled everything," Henry says.
Henry says he could see the scammer remotely moving his cursor on the screen, and within moments, the scammer removed $4,300 from his bank account.
According to Henry, Wells Fargo initially declined to return the money because he willingly allowed the con artist to remotely access his account. However, after I got involved, Wells Fargo changed its mind and returned all $4,300 back to Henry who says he can really use that money. "I'm 77 years old. I am on a fixed income," Henry said.
Kimberly Franklin also says 3 On Your Side really helped her out. The driver side door on her 2016 Ford Fusion always swung open during driving because of a faulty door latch. Ford issued a recall, but Kimberly says every Ford dealership she called claimed to be out of door latch replacements.
However, after 3 On Your Side got a hold of Ford, the car maker immediately replaced the door latch not only on her driver side door... but all four doors. “Well, I think it's great trying to make these big corporations listen to the little people," she said.
And Larry Kershaw says he's glad he contacted 3 On Your Side. Larry and his wife say their health insurance company mistakenly sent Mercy Gilbert Hospital a check for $11,214.94 instead of mailing the money to them. Larry says he's tried for months to get the hospital to return the money to him and his wife and finally contacted 3 On Your Side for help.
After getting a hold of Dignity Health, which owns Mercy Gilbert, they looked into the issue and within a few days Larry had all $11,214. "I tell everybody. If you got a problem, you call Gary Harper from 3 On Your Side because he'll fix it and it will get done," Larry said smiling.
When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to able to save or recoup for our viewers it comes to $16,764 for the month of September.
And for the entire year, it totals $211,743.