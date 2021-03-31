PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Seymour Rosen was one of the first viewers 3 On Your Side helped during March. In fact, we put $900 back in his pockets. "It lifts the weight off my shoulders in the fact I've got $900 I didn't have previously," he told 3 On Your Side.

Seymour and his wife had booked a flight to Italy using British Airways. But when COVID-19 became a pandemic, British Airways canceled the flight and was supposed to return Seymour's $3,300 in airfare. Instead, they only gave him a partial refund and came up $900 short. After fighting with British Airways for months, 3 On Your Side got involved, and once we did, British Airways immediately returned the remaining $900. "3 On Your Side, and you guys, the team got involved and it expedited the process immediately. I never received a phone call from British Air until 3 On Your Side got on my side," he said.

3 On Your Side also helped a viewer by the name of Regina Paschall. She paid an East Coast company $2,000 for an extended warranty for her 2013 BMW. But Regina claims she cancelled the policy and was entitled to getting her money back, but couldn’t.

3 On Your Side contacted the company and they overnighted Regina two checks totaling $2,000. It's money she can really use. "I mean a lot. Especially during these times,” she said. “Money is tight."

And, 3 On Your Side also helped out a Peoria viewer named Steven Kahldon. He's a serious sports collector. "I've met Muhammad Ali several times, Joe DiMaggio, Sandy Koufax, Hank Aaron." But, when Steve recently tried to purchase a rare Michael Jordan NBA card, he found himself in a very complicated and well-organized scam causing him to lose more than $3,200.

When his bank claimed there was nothing they could do, 3 On Your Side got involved and asked them to re-open the case. They did, and after reviewing additional documentation provided b 3 On Your Side, Steve got all of his $3,200 returned. "I am very happy I contacted 3 On Your Side. It took me a month and you guys did it in three days. So, I am very happy and pleased with the result."

When you look back at the month, 3 On Your Side recovered $10,474 for viewers, and for the entire year, it amounts to $18,085.