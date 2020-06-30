3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Amber Leffew says things couldn't be better after contacting 3 On Your Side.
“I mean we've been dealing with this since January so we are extremely happy," Leffew told 3 On Your Side.
She had a washing machine from Best Buy that leaked on to her laundry room floor every time she did laundry. Even after Best Buy replaced the appliance with an identical model, the second machine leaked as well.
"I was doing laundry and I walk in and I walk on water. So, there's water all over the floor the first week," said Leffew.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and after contacting Best Buy about Leffew's leaking machine, the retailer delivered a more expensive, luxury model washer made by a different manufacturer. Leffew says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
“Oh my gosh, Gary Harper you are a lifesaver. If anyone needs to get anything done, we're going to send them your way," Leffew said.
3 On Your Side also helped Omar Ortega. He operates a company that acts as the official timekeeper for major marathons and running events.
He gave Maricopa County's Department of Transportation a $1,000 deposit for a running event that was supposed to have been returned following the race. The County did in fact return the money back to Ortega's bank account, but a glitch kicked it back to the County.
3 On Your Side asked the County to look into the matter and officials discovered they unknowingly received and mistakenly kept Ortega's money. As a result, the County immediately issued a $1,000 check to Ortega.
"You got involved and within 24 hours, they found the funds and now I got my money. I can put this in the past and try to move forward," a happy Ortega said.
And finally, 3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $1,630 for Alisa Bingel. The Social Security Administration accurately deposited her husband's March check in April. But, unfortunately, her husband died in April. As a result, Bingel says Chase bank froze the $1,630 deposit and would not let her access it. According to Chase Bank, they mistakenly believed that Social Security would retrieve the money due to her husband's April passing which wasn't correct. After 3 On Your Side sorted out the issue for Chase, the bank released all $1,630 back to Bingel.
“I never in a million years thought until someone said, ‘Hey, call Gary Harper at 3 On Your Side’ and I was like, 'OK, he's really going to care and take my case.'"
“Of course we did," Gary Harper replied.
June wasn't a bad month. When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side recouped for our viewers, it amounts to $6,929. And for the entire year so far, it the grand total comes to $182,120.