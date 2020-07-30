3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Dunia Polis says she never would have received a $2,028.28 check if it hadn't been for 3 On Your Side.

"Yeah, I should be getting my car fixed finally," Polis said about the money.

Polis' car was damaged when a City of Phoenix garbage truck backed into her 2018 Jeep, knocking off her mirror and damaging her door. The incident was captured on Polis' home surveillance video. But despite having the video, Polis said the City ignored her requests to pay for the damage.

However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, the City of Phoenix issued Polis a check for $2028.28, which is the total cost to repair her damage. "Gary Harper was on my side the entire time. 3 On Your Side is something I would recommend to anyone who is trying to get a problem rectified," said Polis.

UPDATE: City of Phoenix pays woman $2K for garbage truck mishap After reviewing that surveillance video and repair estimates, the City of Phoenix issued a Dunia a check for $2028.28, which is the full cost of repairing her car.

3 On Your Side also helped a Glendale woman named Sharleen Goodell.

She applied to Citibank for a $3,782 balance transfer to pay off another credit card. But the money was lost when Goodell mistakenly had it transferred to a non-existing account.

After 3 On Your Side got involved, the money was finally located and returned to Citibank.

UPDATE: Missing $3,782 balance transfer found At 3 On Your Side's request, Discover returned the $3,782 check back to Citi Bank, meaning the issue is completely resolved and that Sharleen is done with balance transfers.

"It's a real big relief. Gary nailed it," she said.

And finally, 3 On Your Side helped Angie Easterday get back $731. She scheduled a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line but the trip was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Easterday purchased part of the cruise using $731 in gift cards but she says she couldn't get the cruise line to return the money.

However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, Carnival mailed her gift cards totaling $731, meaning she has all her money back. Easterday says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

+3 Cruise line refunds Mesa woman $731 for canceled trip "We've been trying to get our money for so long. It took Gary Harper to get it back for us," she said.

"We've been trying to get our money for the past three months. It took Gary Harper to get it back for us," Easterday said.

When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup during the money of July, it comes to $6,541. And for the entire year so far, it amounts to $188,661.