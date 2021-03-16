NEW RIVER, AZ (3 On Your Side) -- Tom Himmes needed to register his off-road dirt bikes with the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD).
"The first thing you do on an off-road dirt bike is purchase the OHV sticker, which I did," he told 3 On Your Side. "Then I went to the registration part of their website and it would not allow me to register my dirt bikes."
Himmes visited one of the MVD's third party locations for help. They suggested he pay for the stickers a second time, so he did.
"I've waited quite a while, and now I've received a notice that I'm delinquent on my payment for my OVH sticker which I've actually paid for twice," he said.
According to MVD, when Himmes stopped the payment on one of the two transactions, it triggered a non-sufficient funds notice from MVD, which blocked him from all MVD transactions. He was facing fines, wasn’t able to renew the registration for his beloved 1981 Blazer, and he couldn’t schedule an appointment to get a new license. Then he got locked out of his online account.
"It is frustrating!" Himmes said. "I've done everything I can do, everything they’ve asked me to do. I’ve sent emails. I’ve left messages."
Doug Pacey, a spokesperson for MVD told 3 On Your Side Himmes' issues were isolated.
"The two were not linked," Pacey said. "They happened at the same time and made a small problem a bit bigger problem."
Since 3 On Your Side's involvement, Himmes’ issues have been resolved. Himmes is not the only Arizonan who’s struggled with MVD transactions. Pacey says March is always the MVD's busiest month, and this March is no exception.
"The call volume is heavy," he said. "The best tips for getting through; avoid Mondays and the day after holidays and weekends."
According to Pacey, there are no delays for licenses, registrations, and other paperwork for customers.
"There are no delays in things going out right now," he said. "The mail room is processing things as they get them."
Since MVD launched its new computer system almost one year ago, about two million people have activated their AZ MVD Now accounts, which means more people are doing more transactions online, and beginning to free up the phone lines.
"The situation would be much more difficult for MVD and customers without the new website," Pacey said.
Himmes says he’s not so sure after his experience over the past several months.
"I think they really need to look at their computer system," he said.
When the pandemic started, MVD changed to an appointment-only schedule for social distancing in its offices. Pacey says there is no timeline for opening MVD offices to walk-in customers, but reiterated about two-thirds of all MVD transactions can be done online.