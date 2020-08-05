MESA (3 On Your Side) -- From long call wait times to delayed transactions and computer glitches, the Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division is facing a series of issues that are impacting customer service.
When John Pacini registered his motorcycle, he received a tag in the mail. Then another one. And a third.
"They're the same tag, the same number, the same expiration," he told 3 On Your Side.
On the other hand, when Pacini tried to register his ATV, he was not able to complete the online transaction.
"This new system is a nightmare," he said.
In April, the MVD launched a new computer system to replace a 35 year old program. Doug Nick, a spokesperson for the MVD, acknowledges there have been some issues since the launch.
"There were a few relatively minor glitches," he said. "If we didn’t have this system, we'd be in much worse shape, actually."
Nick says the bigger problem facing the MVD is the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused delays with transactions.
"There are delays and they’re frustrating," Nick said. "We’re as frustrated as anybody."
"Every system for a motor vehicle agency, regardless, is going to have errors and they’re regrettable. The problem is we have much less capacity to correct those errors in a timely way because of our limitations right now," he added.
Because of the pandemic, in-person transactions have been limited and visits to MVD offices require reservations. On a typical, pre-pandemic day, the MVD handled 14,000 in-person transactions. Now, according to Nick, there are only about 4,000 daily appointments.
In an effort to handle a spike in customer service calls that resulted from the reduced in-person services, the state augmented its call center system, and routed many calls to employees who normally handle in-person transactions.
"We’re making improvements on that literally every day," Nick said. "But we were never set up to have this massive of a phone-in presence."
Pre-pandemic, the MVD was answering calls in under 30 seconds. Now it’s well over 30 minutes.
"It's an unacceptably long period of time," Nick conceded.
Gary Rayburn, of Mesa, waited weeks for his new tags. When they didn't arrive in the mail, he waited on the phone for help.
"I made several calls," he told 3 On Your Side. "I got cut off a few times. It was a little bit frustrating."
Despite the frustration there are signs of progress. This past week, the MVD told 3 On Your Side it slashed backlogs for title, registration and license transactions from weeks to days, even as the agency currently operates with only about 70% of its customer service team.
"July was a very tough month for us, as it was for the state. We had a spike in COVID. We had offices that had to close at the last minute because if somebody tested positive in the office, others may need to go get tested, so you lose an office for a few days," Nick said. "It has a ripple effect but we are catching up."
Pacini says he had almost given up on his ATV registration.
"I printed off the piece of paper that said I couldn’t do it at this time," he said. "I’m just going to carry that around and say, 'Here. Give MVD a ticket for not doing their job.'"
The MVD told 3 On Your Side it fixed the glitch that prevented Pacini from registering his ATV.
There's no timeline to expand office operations to full service. The MVD says that will depend on the advice of public health officials.
"We'll be ready when the time comes," Nick promised.
In the meantime, the state is encouraging drivers to activate their azmvdnow.gov accounts. The online service allows customers to complete a variety transactions. In the past four months, more than a million Arizonans have activated their accounts, Nick said.