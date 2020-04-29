PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the past few weeks, Instacart has been busier than usual, so when Robby Harrington spotted an opening on the grocery delivery service app, he quickly placed an order. Almost immediately, he received a notification that this shopper was gathering the groceries.
"He finished shopping and at checkout he said, 'the transaction declined,' which I thought was strange because you pay in advance when you place your order," Harrington said.
Harrington shared with 3 On Your Side the messages he and the Instacart shopper exchanged. The shopper claims he paid for Harrington's $88 order with a personal debit card.
"I said, 'OK, so I'm just supposed to pay you when you get here? I'm just supposed to pay you directly?' and he said, 'yea,'" Harrington said.
Harrington has used Instacart for years and knew something wasn't right. When he questioned it, the shopper stopped responding.
"He kept the groceries that I had already paid for and marked the order as delivered," Harrington said, noting he tried unsuccessfully to reach Instacart's customer service team.
"It's just concerning I can't get in touch with anyone," he said. "In the amount of time it takes Instacart to resolve this situation, he's out there, probably doing this to other people."
Following 3 On Your Side's inquiry, Instacart refunded Harrington's order and offered him an additional $15 credit.
Instacart declined to say whether the shopper still works for the company, but said all shoppers go through background checks and are bound by the company's access guidelines.
"The safety and security of all Instacart customers and shoppers is a primary and fundamental concern," the company said. "As consumer demand continues to climb, our teams are working around the clock on a rapid response product roadmap to ensure that we can continue to safely and reliably serve those turning to Instacart as an essential service provider."
Customers can reach the company through the app or via desktop chat. Instacart said it also recently rolled out a 'missing order' feature that allows customers to report missing orders and request refunds.