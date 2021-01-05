PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- When Debbie Bailey moved across the country to Arizona, it took weeks for the moving truck to show up with her boxes, and when it did, she was devastated.

"Some of the boxes were cut," she said. "A lot of my boxes were crushed. The couch was in two pieces. They literally broke the right side of my futon right off."

Arizona ranks 7th in the country for states people are moving to during the pandemic According to a new survey by Move.org, 20% of Americans moved. Almost half of the moves were within the same city, but for people making bigger moves, Arizona was the 7th most popular state to move into.

Bailey paid thousands of dollars for the move. She was a in a rush and admits she didn’t notice the fine print in the contract where she agreed to a reimbursement rate of 60 cents per pound for lost or damaged items. That is the standard rate required by the federal government.

"[The mover] was in a great big hurry to get me to sign that contract," Bailey said. "When I mentioned, 'well what about the couch,' he was like, 'well, you’ve got to sign over here too.' That’s all he said to me and he quick had me sign it and off he went."

Debbie’s not alone. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the agency’s Household Goods Enforcement division fields dozens of complaints about moving issues every year:

2020- 83 complaints through Nov.

2019- 66 complaints

2018- 101 complaints

2017- 68 complaints

2016- 34 complaints

Moving concerns don't stop at banged up boxes. People on the move also face the threat of moving fraud, according to John Esparza, the executive director of the Southwest Movers Association.

"I paid $6,000 up front, and now they’re telling me I owe another $6,000 or they’re holding my goods hostage, and that’s something that is unfortunately a common practice that we’re seeing," Esparza told 3 On Your Side. "The more unscrupulous ones are not even dumping the stuff. They’re selling it."

Esparza says it is critical to check a mover’s license and get multiple estimates in writing.

"If you get a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is and you should dig a little further before you sign the contract," he said.

Esparza says consumers should also consider insuring belongings for their actual value versus the standard 60 cents per pound. It will cost more, but there will be more protection if something goes wrong during the move. To put it in perspective, at the standard rate, a 50 pound television would only be insured for $30.

Bailey filed a claim with the New Jersey based moving company she used for her cross-country journey. The company told 3 On Your Side Bailey did not pack the boxes properly and the company said they did not cause the damage.

"I was so upset," Bailey said. "This is just a joke."

After 3 On Your Side got involved, the moving company agreed to pay Bailey nearly three times the standard insurance rate, promising to refund her $1,000 for her broken belongings.