PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - As people gather across the country to protest racial injustices, a local business coalition is calling on consumers to protest with their wallets and their spending.

While Local First Arizona says people must speak up and speak out about racism, the group also says it is vital to use the power of money by supporting black-owned businesses. Local First also suggests consumers consider moving money out of banks that have consistently redlined or prevented African Americans from receiving home loans.

"Racism and racist systems continue to perpetuate violence and hate against the black community, and it is our responsibility to stand up with them as we work to build a more just and equitable Arizona," Local First posted in a statement on social media. "We ask our community to take these actionable steps in support of black communities. These are all actions in your full control -- you can start today, you can start tomorrow -- the important thing is to start."

Some big companies are joining the conversation. In an open letter to employees, Nordstrom said, "As a company, we know we have the opportunity to make things better… It begins not only by speaking out but by listening… It's working to ensure our teams and leaders represent the diversity we seek. It's providing each and every customer who walks in our door the service and experience they expect and deserve."

Nordstrom at Fashion Square in Scottsdale was vandalized Saturday night. A spokesperson told Arizona's Family the company is in the process of assessing damage and making repairs.