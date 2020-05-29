PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Have you noticed extra charges tacked on to your purchases lately? Businesses across the country are beginning to roll out coronavirus-related surcharges.

A photo of a receipt from a sushi restaurant in Missouri went viral last week, prompting a backlash on social media because of a $2.19 "Covid 19 surcharge," but these fees are extending beyond restaurants.

A hair salon in Gilbert recently sent an email to customers saying the business is "adding a $10 disinfection fee on to each client." The email explains that "this covers the cost for the extra time we cannot book clients while we disinfect all surfaces to make it safe for you."

Ted Rossman, a financial analyst from CreditCards.com, says it's a risky move for any business.

"These businesses are looking to recoup costs," Rossman told 3 On Your Side. "The problem from the customer perspective is a lot of people think it looks bad, especially when you see that line item and you're like, 'Hey, wait a minute. Are you also going to charge me for air conditioning and electricity?' People feel like this should be baked into the overall cost of goods and services."

Patients are also reporting extra fees at dentists' offices. For example, a $10 charge is being added onto the copay for personal protective equipment at a pediatric practice in Florida, according to the practice's website.

"It's unclear as of yet whether insurance will cover that," Rossman said. "The American Dental Association is urging them to do so, but at the end of the day, somebody is going to have to shoulder that cost, and we don't know yet whether it's insurance, whether it's the dentist, whether it's the customer. Especially for a small practice, that really could add up."

3 On Your Side reached out to the Arizona Dental Association to find out if the group's members are assessing COVID-19-related charges. The group did not immediately respond to our email.

Rossman says a recent survey commissioned by American Express shows 86% of people would consider shopping or spending elsewhere if a business started surcharging customers.