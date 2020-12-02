PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- If you’re on Medicare, you have less than a week left to sign up for next year’s health coverage.
Dr. David Hatfield, the chief medical officer at the Hatfield Medical Group, says it is critical for people to investigate their Medicare plan options during open enrollment, which is ongoing through Dec. 7.
"Medical needs change," Dr. Hatfield told 3 On Your Side. "Premiums and deductibles go up, and maybe they start taking a new medicine and their pharmacy needs change, their medical needs change, they should reevaluate it every year."
But Dr. Hatfield worries some patients may not be asking for help to understand their options.
"With the pandemic, we’re just seeing less people in the clinic," he said. "So if they don’t come in and see us, then we don’t have those conversations."
According to data published by Medicare, Part A inpatient hospital deductibles are up $76 in 2021 to $1,484. Next year’s standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B is also up compared to 2020 to $148.50.
These are just a couple pieces of the puzzle. Prices and plans vary from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage plans, drug plans and supplemental insurance policies.
"We want to always engage a family member but not solely rely on them," Hatfield said. "We need brokers that are subject matter experts - and believe me they take a lot of continuing education to understand all of the different moving parts of Medicare - to educate folks and their family members."
Besides the cost and the benefits, consumers should also evaluate options for provider choice. According to Medicare, some plans have a specific network of providers, so if there is a particular doctor or pharmacy you prefer, make sure they’re in the plan’s network.