PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- The IRS will begin accepting 2020 tax returns on Friday, Feb. 12. Though tax season is beginning later in the year than usual, the deadline remains April 15.

Brian Watson, a special agent for IRS Criminal Investigation, says taxpayers should file their taxes electronically.

"It’s the fastest way to file. It’s the safest, and even more importantly, you’re going to get your refund back much quicker," Watson said. "Doing the paper route is going to slow things down. You’re more prone to errors."

According to Watson, filing electronically may also protect you from scammers who want your money.

"In years past, we had a big problem with tax-related identity theft in terms of criminals filing tax returns without your permission, basically stealing your refund. The sooner you file, the less likely that is to happen," Watson said. "The good news is there’s been a lot of improvements done with our computer systems, with the industry, different software, and our amount of tax-related identity theft has been reduced dramatically over the last few years."

Some victims of unemployment fraud in Arizona may be taxed on money they never received Because of fraud in the unemployment system, some people may discover they're being taxed on money they never claimed or received.

If you are hiring a tax preparer to help you, IRS Criminal Investigation says there are several questions you should ask:

Are you available all year, in case I have questions after filing season

What is your IRS Preparer Tax Identification number?

What are your credentials and qualifications?

What are your service fees?

IRS CI says taxpayers should avoid preparers who base fees on a percentage of their clients refund or anyone who offers a bigger refund than someone else.

It is also important that you never sign a blank or incomplete return. Review it before you sign it and if you are owed a refund, make sure the money is going directly to you, not your preparer.

If your adjusted gross income was less than $72,000, you can use IRS Free File.